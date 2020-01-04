ST. FLORIAN — Information from the investigation into a police-involved shooting will be presented to a Lauderdale County grand jury this month, officials said.
Meanwhile, authorities are not releasing the name of the officer nor the suspect involved in the Dec. 21 incident.
The suspect was transported to Huntsville Hospital and released after two days, St. Florian Police Chief Jason Brewer said.
Brewer said the officer will remain on paid administrative leave until the case goes before the grand jury, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation, and Chief Deputy Richard Richey said Friday the investigation has concluded and investigators were preparing to turn the report over to the Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office.
According to Brewer, the officer tried to make a traffic stop but the suspect turned down a dead-end road. As the officer got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect, the suspect sped toward him in his car. The officer fired several shots into the car, striking the man twice.
Brewer said he plans to meet with St. Florian Mayor Matthew Connolly and the town attorney Monday night to discuss the matter.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly will not be involved in any related court proceedings due to kinship to the mayor.
Chris Connolly said Friday that he had contacted the Alabama Attorney General's Office to request they appoint someone as the prosecutor in the case, and they appointed Lawrence County District Attorney Errek P. Jett.
Chris Connolly added that withholding the names of the officer and suspect in the shooting is common practice in such a case.
"If you're the subject of a grand jury investigation, that's all subject to the Grand Jury Secrecy Act," he said.
