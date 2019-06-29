TUSCUMBIA — Kenji Hamada is what you'd call well connected.
The retired Oregonian optometrist still today has business and philanthropic interests around the world, but Tuscumbia holds a special place in his heart.
Hamada began learning of Helen Keller as a young child in his native Japan. When he moved to America in his early teens, he said he felt that much closer, in spirit, to the First Lady of Courage, noting he also had a visual impairment.
Hamada shared during a media reception Thursday morning how his passion for learning all he could about Helen Keller ultimately led him to Tuscumbia, many years ago, to see firsthand where the miracle known around the world occurred.
He has since made other trips to Tuscumbia and Ivy Green, each time deepening what he calls a spiritual kinship.
He is also a founder and benefactor of Camp Courage each fall.
"Being able to see, hear and feel this place (Ivy Green) — there's a certain spiritualness here," he said. "I've known her story my whole life, and being here just brings it all together. I'm honored to be this year's grand marshal."
Ivy Green's Executive Director Sue Pilkilton said Hamada is a cherished friend to the city and the Keller birthplace.
"His work goes way beyond just here, and we're blessed to have him be a part of us," Pilkilton said. "He's an absolutely wonderful representative of Helen Keller."
