FLORENCE — Big Lots has announced the grand opening of its Florence store in its new location will be held March 28.
As part of the celebration, Big Lots will host a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. March 28.
Big Lots is moving from its 1700 Darby Drive store into the building at 340 Seville St. that formerly was occupied by Gander Outdoors.
Gander Mountain closed its store in May 2017, but at the time Camping World Holdings promised to reopen it under a new brand. It opened under that brand in May 2018 before closing the following September.
According to the building permit, the projected cost to renovate the Seville Street building was $575,000.
According to a press release, the Seville Street store will be a showcase for a new store layout and design to be rolled out across all Big Lots stores, both in new builds as well as in redesigns at existing locations. The new format, which is part of a broader initiative to reposition the brand as a community retailer.
“We are excited to introduce our new store format to Florence,” stated Steve Haffer, senior vice president chief customer officer of Big Lots, in a press release. “It brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our product assortments of affordable solutions in furniture, seasonal, home, food, and consumables. We are also very proud to serve alongside the Florence community.”
