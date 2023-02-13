MUSCLE SHOALS — Karen Grisham has seen a drastic rise in the past five years in the number of grandparents raising their grieving grandchildren.
The director of The Healing Place grief counseling center in Muscle Shoals is on a mission to provide the resources those individuals need to thrive in their role.
The Healing Place is hosting a support group/information session for grandparents from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Grisham said the support group will continue to meet the last Tuesday of each month.
"It seems that almost the majority of our clients coming for grief services are grandparents," Grisham said. "We have about 10 grandparents who attend other sessions here, so we realize the need for this support group."
She said many of the grandparents who come to The Healing Place are single and are overwhelmed tying to raise their grandchildren in a much different world than the one they raised their own children in.
"They aren't comfortable in the role and they really don't have a peer group," she said. "They feel isolated. They know the importance of what they're doing, but not how to do it. They're a generation removed and feel out of the loop on a lot of things."
The Healing Place offers free counseling/therapy services for children and their families dealing with grief.
Kay Claunch of Muscle Shoals is among those who in 2018 found herself in the role of parent to her 8-year-old granddaughter, Gia.
Claunch's only child, Gillus Carter, 30, was the victim of a homicide in Tuscumbia in August 2018.
"Gia was 3½ when her father died and we were both so lost," Claunch said.
"My son was everything to me, and while I've experienced a lot of loss in my life, there's no pain that cuts as deep as losing a child. The day I buried my son, I buried half of myself. Gia is my only sunshine now, and she is my total focus in this world."
Not knowing where to turn, and admittedly reeling not only from her son's death, but from becoming a parent for a second time at age 60, Claunch and Gia got involved with The Healing Place.
Claunch has custody of Gia, now a second-grader.
"When she first came to live with me, she was really shy and didn't talk much, which I understood because of what she'd been through," Claunch said. "I was adapting to being a Mama again. And the services we received from The Healing Place helped me open up to others and not feel so alone.
"It was a godsend and I know this support group for grandparents will be a tremendous help to people."
Grisham said the group sessions will allow for one-on-one help for participants, as well as in the group setting where they can get to know each other and share strategies.
Grisham said she will address the grandparents' concerns and go over some basic parenting skills applicable to children today.
"There are so many concerns for these grandparents and they question their ability to do a good job raising their grandchildren," Grisham said. "They're dealing with a lot of emotions, a lot of loss themselves."
As for the children being raised by grandparents, Grisham said she often addresses (the children's) fears.
"It isn't unusual for children to start thinking about the grandparents being older and the possibility of losing them as well," she said. "I always encourage the grandparents to have a plan and let the children know that someone will be there to take care of them."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.