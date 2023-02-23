TUSCUMBIA — A grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide the bulk of the funding for a new storm shelter in Muscle Shoals.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said the shelter will be constructed on a lot on Sixth Street near the new Muscle Shoals Early Learning Center.
The total cost of the shelter is $137,737, Smith said. The cost includes a 10% match from the county commission.
He said the shelter will be 10 feet wide by 48 feet long and will accommodate 96 people.
Smith said FEMA made grant money available following the devastating flooding in early 2020.
When the money became available in 2021, Commissioner Tyrus Mansell, whose district includes the city of Muscle Shoals, suggested placing a storm shelter in the city since there were none in the city limits.
The commission agreed, and the grant application was submitted in October 2021.
"Commissioner Mansell and I discussed the topic when the school system was in the process of buying the former Nazarene church on Sixth Street that now serves as our preschool," Muscle Shoals Superintendent of Education Chad Holden said. "At the time, I wasn't sure if I would be required to have shelter for the renovated school."
Holden said he told Mansell that the school system may have the property if the county could secure the funding.
"It's a win all around for our staff, students, and residents who may need shelter during a storm," Holden said. "This is a prime example of what happens when local governments work together and pull in the same direction. Good things happen for our citizens."
Holden said there are 72 students in the learning center and 10 regular staff members.
Mansell said the location was his first choice for a shelter when the money became available.
"I appreciate the commission for allowing me to have it put in there," Mansell said. "My goal is to have one on the other side of town."
He said there is a need for a shelter in that area not only for the students, but for the nearby residents who might live in a mobile home park or a home without a basement.
"I think it's going to benefit the whole community," Mansell said.
Smith said the county must solicit bids for the shelter, but he wants to seek bids for two shelters after learning a building in Sheffield should be removed soon.
The removal would allow for construction of a 48-person shelter near the city's Headstart program. Funding for that shelter has already been secured.
"The city had taken over the property," Smith said. "They were waiting on a (Community Development Block Grant) grant to demolish the house."
Bidding the two shelters together could save some money, Smith said.
