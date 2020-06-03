FLORENCE — The City Council on Tuesday authorized a grant application to extend sewer lines across Shoal Creek Bridge into Killen.
The council unanimously approved applying for the Economic Development Administration grant after being assured the more than $5.5 million grant application does not commit Florence to pay its match, which would amount to $459,000.
Officials said Florence, the town of Killen and Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority could jointly apply for the grant.
Mayor Steve Holt said the match only is required if they accept the grant. Even if it is approved, there is no commitment without the City Council later coming back and approving its acceptance.
"The city would not be bound to any financial commitment," Holt said.
The grant is part of relief funds to help ease economic issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mayor said estimates indicate extending the lines would cost $6,884,700. The $5,507,760 grant, which includes a 20% match, would go a great deal in reaching that amount.
That 20% amounts to approximately $1.377 million. If it is approved and all three entities agree to accept it, Florence, Killen and the agricultural authority each would pay $459,000, Holt said.
He said this is a big opportunity to extend lines, which is something Florence officials have long talked about doing.
"A pot of money for a city this size may not be available for a number of years," Holt said. "In economic development it is a situation of infrastructure always precedes development. This would be a major tool for us in our potential to grow to the east. This grant at 80% is a very, very rare situation."
Before voting, council members asked Planning Director Melissa Bailey whether turning down a grant would harm the relationship between Florence and the EDA. Bailey responded the EDA is good to work with and Florence has turned down grants from them in the past without consequences.
Gas and Water Department Manager Mike Doyle said Florence's portion of the match would come from Florence Utilities funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.