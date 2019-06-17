FLORENCE — After an extensive Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA) report and months of ensuing meetings, the public will come together Tuesday morning for an event called A Great Shoals: The Working Group Results.
The gathering is at 7:30 a.m. at Sweetwater Depot, 502 S. Royal Ave., Florence. It is open to the public.
Six working groups have been exploring areas that were discussed during the PARCA report on the Shoals that was released Feb. 21.
The groups were labeled Developing Hi-Tech Infrastructure, Broadening the Definition of Economic Development, Government Cooperation and Structure, Quality of Life, Unified Tourism, and Workforce Development and Education.
During Tuesday's meeting, organizers will reveal the recommendations from each group and discuss where to go from there.
Bank Independent President Macke Mauldin, former University of North Alabama President Robert Potts, Shoals Chamber of Commerce President Caitlin Holland, and Rosenbaum, author of "The Muscle Shoals: First Frontier of These United States," formed the steering committee for the effort.
The PARCA study had some surprising findings, including that the Shoals has the highest percentage of workforce-ready high school seniors of any metropolitan statistical area in Alabama.
The study results also stated the Shoals Economic Development Fund is a valuable resource and its purpose should be expanded.
It recommended consolidating or sharing some aspects of government, but not merging all cities into one.
