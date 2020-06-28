FLORENCE — An air of unity permeated through west Florence on Saturday as members of local chapters of black fraternities and sororities walked together as one.
The event, called Divine 9 Solidarity March, started at the W.C. Handy Recreation Center and ended at Lewis Field.
The groups traveled from Nance Street to West Irvine Avenue, then on to Patterson Street and Beale Street before gathering at Lewis Field.
The march was followed by a rally and voting registration drive at Lewis Field.
Greek organizations involved include Omega Psi Phi, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, Phi Beta Sigma, Kappa Alpha Psi and Alpha Phi Alpha.
