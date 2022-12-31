haircut.jpg
The Rescue Me Project and local barbers are offering free haircuts to males ages 9 to 18 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1300 SW Eighth St. in Sheffield. [METRO]

SHEFFIELD — Male students can return to school after Christmas break looking a cut above the rest, and it won't cost a thing.

bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739.

