F230316 UTILITIES DRIVE THRU
Buy Now

A customer uses the current drive-thru to pay Florence Utilities at the intersection of Tennessee and Pine Streets on Wednesday. A new utilities payment center is scheduled to be built on Seville Street. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

FLORENCE — Florence Utilities customers soon will have a new location to make drive-thru payments.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.