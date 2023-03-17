A customer uses the current drive-thru to pay Florence Utilities at the intersection of Tennessee and Pine Streets on Wednesday. A new utilities payment center is scheduled to be built on Seville Street. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — Florence Utilities customers soon will have a new location to make drive-thru payments.
City officials gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking at the future site of the new utilities payment center at 365 Seville St.
Once it opens, the payment center will replace the existing one, which is at city hall, 110 W College St. The city plans to build a new city hall in the parking lot of the existing one.
"This is a dream for us because the current city hall has a payment center you can drive through, but it's small and a tight fit," Mayor Andy Betterton said.
The new one will have five drive-thru lanes and a drop box. When the existing one closes, customers still can come inside to make payments and handle other customer service matters, and there will be a drop box at the location, as well, Betterton said.
He said eliminating the downtown drive-thru will provide an additional 15 to 20 feet of length for the new city hall.
Betterton said an average of 350 vehicles per day go through the existing drive-thru.
Florence Utilities serves all of Lauderdale County.
The new location is at Seville Street off U.S. 72, north of Hough Road and east of the Cox Creek Boulevard-U.S. 72 intersection. The location currently is an empty lot the city purchased for the $2.196 million project, officials said.
"I certainly appreciate city council, who worked together to make this a reality," Betterton said.
