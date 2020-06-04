FLORENCE — A proposal from Project Say Something calls for moving the Confederate monument from the Lauderdale County Courthouse to the Soldier's Rest area in Florence City Cemetery.
In addition, Camille Bennett, founder and executive director for Project Say Something, said Thursday the organization does not plan at this time to erect a monument to Dred and Harriet Scott in front of the courthouse.
The group had been raising money to place a monument to the Scotts. Dred Scott lived in Florence from 1820 to 1830 with the Peter Blow family, and served as the hostler at the Peter Blow Inn.
Dred Scott was involved in a controversial Supreme Court ruling in 1857 — Dred Scott vs. Sanford — in which Scott unsuccessfully sued for his freedom and that of his wife and two daughters.
Bennett said her organization initially suggested having the Scott monument in front of the courthouse along with the Confederate monument.
"It wasn't necessarily a perfect scenario, but it was the best we could do at that time," she said. "The argument we heard was we can't erase history, so we said, OK then let's contextualize this monument."
However, the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has changed the group's position. Members now consider the Confederate monument unacceptable at the courthouse, Bennett said.
"We are no longer willing to live with it, in front of the space that is supposed to represent justice," she said. "That symbol is a symbol of anti-black racism. It's undeniable."
Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said Thursday he is open to hearing the request.
"I'd be willing to discuss it," Pettus said. "I don't mind talking and listening to anybody about this."
He said he is not certain who was in charge of placing the monument in front of the courthouse in 1903, but if it was an organization that still exists today, he also would be willing to talk with anyone connected with it.
Bennett said she anticipates the possibility of a $25,000 fine for removing the monument, since a state law calls for that fine if a historic monument located on public property for more than 40 years is removed.
The Memorial Preservation Act was passed in 2017 by the Alabama Legislature to protect architecturally significant buildings, memorial buildings, memorial streets, and monuments.
Earlier this week, Birmingham removed a Confederate monument and agreed to pay the fine for doing so. There also is a movement to remove one from the Downtown Huntsville Courthouse Square.
Bennett said Project Say Something is raising money to pay the fine.
In its statement, the organization said removing the monument from the Lauderdale County Courthouse Square is "one step towards dismantling racial inequality and white supremacy."
"The monument stands as a shrine to an unjust society — one that fought for slavery — and has no place in the landscape of a racially just community," it reads. "Now is the time to relocate and start the process of healing."
The statement concludes, "While removing a monument cannot erase trauma or undo the structural racism that is strongly embedded in our society, it will be an important acknowledgement that our county is willing to listen to the pain of its community members and take a step to remove its most visible symbol of violent intolerance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.