FLORENCE — The leader of an effort to move the Confederate monument from the front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse vowed Friday that the movement will continue.
Project Say Something Director Camille Bennett was among a group Friday morning that formed a human chain around the monument as a protest.
Afterward, Bennett pointed to an engraving on one of the sides of the monument. It reads: "Unveiled with appropriate ceremonies April 25, 1903, Florence, Alabama."
Having read the transcript of the speech dedicating the monument, she particularly is struck by the fact that the engraving proclaims that the ceremony was appropriate.
The speech from H.A. Moody states that the North considers a "Negro as a white man with a colored skin" and Northerners believe that any difference can be resolved with education.
"We of the South know better," the speech continues. "No other people know him so well or love him so well, but nowhere here is he accorded social equality. When the highest representative of Northern civilization invites the highest representative of negro civilization to sit at his table as his social equal, he digs a gulf between us too wide and deep for us to go to them or for them to come to us."
Bennett emphasized those are the types of statements that the inscription on the monument's side deems appropriate.
"When we see that and read the actual ceremonial speech, that really makes it clear," she said.
Lauderdale County Commission members said Wednesday they do not intend to move the statue unless a 2017 state preservation law changes. That law prevents the removal of any monument that is more than 40 years old.
Bennett said she is not surprised by the commission's decision.
"That's right in line with what we've been expecting from them," she said.
Bennett said her group plans to continue to lobby and demonstrate for the monument to be moved to Soldier's Rest in the Florence City Cemetery.
"We have no intentions of stopping," she said. "We'll find more creative ways."
Bennett said, for example, they plan to have a demonstration at 6 p.m. today that involves people chanting from various areas downtown. She said that will help maintain social distancing during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Project Say Something has held numerous demonstrations downtown, mainly in front of the courthouse, and all have been peaceful.
"We're committed to nonviolence as an organization," Bennett said.
All six City Council members said earlier this month they support moving the monument to Soldier's Rest. However, they said the city cannot do that since the monument is on county property.
County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus had presented the city with a letter from Suzanna E. Rawlins, president of the Alabama Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, that declares the city owns the statue.
The county also sent a letter to Mayor Steve Holt stating commissioners are not opposed to the city moving the monument, but city officials said they want that approval in the form of a resolution, and that the resolution should free the city from liability in the event of damage to county property.
Holt said the city has a commitment from local private business owners to pay the $25,000 fine associated with the state law for moving the monument, as well as the cost of moving it and placing it at Solder's Rest.
Bennett said she will continue to urge the city to move the monument.
"It's an important point that our city officials need to address immediately," she said. "It's not enough to say you're in favor of moving it. You have to do something about it."
