There has been a steady increase in ad valorem tax revenues over the past 5 years for both Lauderdale and Colbert counties, according to revenue commission statistics.
"Every time you look around, you see new housing developments and new businesses," Lauderdale County Revenue Commissioner Danny Hendrix said. "We live in a good place."
Revenue from property taxes in Lauderdale County has grown by nearly $6 million over the past five years, according to figures from Hendrix's office. It is anticipated to be $38,044,534 this year.
In Colbert County, revenue has risen nearly $3 million during that same time period, according to statistics.
Colbert Revenue Commissioner Tommy Oswalt said the anticipated ad valorem tax revenue this year will be $24,982,109.
Both counties sent out tax notices Sept. 1 with an Oct. 1 due date, and a grace period that extends to Dec. 31 without penalty. Exemption cards went out Oct. 1 along with mobile home notices.
The most recent tax increase came in 2013 for Colbert County schools when voters agreed to a 3-mill increase. Millage in Colbert County is now at 30. Muscle Shoals has 40.5, Sheffield is at 51.5, and Tuscumbia is at 48 mills.
Hendrix believes Lauderdale's ad valorem tax revenues will surpass $40 million in 2020, citing North Alabama Medical Center as a major reason for that.
He said Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital had provided some $500,000 annually in property tax. While that was an enormous amount, he expects that to balloon to some $2.5 million in 2020 for the new North Alabama Medical Center.
Lauderdale County's millage rate is 35, but it is 49 inside the Florence city limits, Hendrix said. That means the tax on a $100,000 home would be $350 in the county, and $490 in Florence.
Reappraisals
He said property tax generally increases at a 3% to 5% rate annually, mainly following cost of living increases. He said waterfront property increases at higher rates, mostly because there is only so much waterfront property in the county.
Lauderdale County has some 55,000 parcels of property. Hendrix said his appraisers cannot go to each one every year.
"We go to new buildings or where something has been added onto," he said. "I've got four appraisers, so a lot of times we use the market percentages in a neighborhood.
"We're mass appraisal," Hendrix added. "We don't go into your house like a fee appraiser does. We never go into a house to do that. We have to do that from the outside. That makes it a little harder. We feel like our values are pretty close to market."
He said many factors go into reappraisal costs.
"There's so many variables," Hendrix said. "A lot of that comes from Montgomery. This year, the state has updated building costs. What I've noticed in some of the residential areas is square footage in building garages went up."
Oswalt said the state requires a study on the sales of property each year, and the county must stay within 98% to 102% of those values.
Every area is valued separately, he said — Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, east and west Colbert County, and riverfront property.
“We have to increase when our values go up,” Oswalt said. “We manually look at all the properties in a four-year cycle,” he said. “If the study shows we need to raise values according to mass appraisals, we raise them at that time.”
Around May, Oswalt said an index study is performed and value letters are sent out. By June first, he added, there’s potential for changes.
“It can be just three or four dollars, or it could be $100 if (the property owner) added some type of structure on the property,” he said, citing examples such as a pool or extra garage.
There are about 45,000 parcels of land reviewed each year, he said. The county physically evaluates 25% of the county in a year’s time, thus every four years the entire county has been assessed.
Oswalt said there were no property tax increases in the county this year. With no changes, he said he expects good compliance.
When a property owner chooses not to pay, revenue officials send another notice, then a certified letter. If there still is no payment, it is posted in the newspaper for three weeks.
In April, if the taxes remain unpaid, Oswalt’s office conducts a sale. The owner has three years from that date to redeem the property and pay all associated taxes and fees.
“Around 200 parcels of land are sold each year,” Oswalt said. “The last things I want to do is sell someone’s property at a tax sale. They’ve worked way too hard for it.”
