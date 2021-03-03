F210122 MS VENUE
Buy Now

Rusty Wheeles, director of Parks and Recreation, left, and Ricky Williams, city clerk, look over work recently completed at the new amphitheater behind Muscle Shoals City Hall. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

MUSCLE SHOALS — It will be up to the city council to decide how often the new amphitheater behind city hall will be used, and whether it will be strictly for city-sponsored events or rented to individuals, churches or businesses for other functions.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

russ.corey@timesdaily.com

or 256-740-5738. Twitter

@TD_.RussCorey

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.