FLORENCE — Marty Abroms said he's grateful to the Florence Police Department for recovering a one-of-a-kind autographed Fender Telecaster guitar that was stolen Saturday from the Gold Record Room on the ground floor of the Truist Bank building in downtown Florence.
Abroms and fellow Shoals businessman Bill Lyons opened the Gold Record Room in 2015 to showcase the local music heritage and provide an intimate venue for musical performances. The room features music during First Fridays.
The room is decorated with faux gold records featuring the names of artists who recorded at local studios, some clothing, guitars and a collage of photos of artists from the past and present, including Rick Hall, Donnie Fritts, John Paul White, Donna Jean Godchaux Mackay, Otis Redding and Clarence Carter.
The room is normally closed on Saturday, but Abroms said some doors were open due to construction work in the basement.
Abroms said it's the first time to his knowledge that something has been stolen from the room.
Abroms said the building is equipped with numerous security cameras and a suspect was captured entering the building, walking around the room, briefly leaving, then returning before using a screwdriver to pop open the case holding the guitar.
Another camera outside captured someone running away with the instrument.
Police said the incident happened at 1:42 p.m. Saturday.
"We were extremely glad to get the guitar back," Abroms said.
Steve Price, manager of the Shoals Theatre, said the guitar is one he loaned to the Gold Record Room to display. Price said autographed 45 rpm singles are also from his collection, along with some posters.
"I thought it would be cool for the Shoals to have a room like that," Price said. "People get to enjoy the memorabilia and the music as well."
He said the guitar had been signed by a host of local artists and artists who recorded in the Shoals.
Sadly, Abroms said the person who stole the guitar attempted to remove the signatures.
The guitar featured signatures of the late FAME Recording Studios founder Rick Hall and Swampers guitarist Jimmy Johnson are still legible, but some names appear to have been completely removed.
Abroms said he wants to find someone who can restore some of the partially legible signatures.
Plans are to return the guitar to the Gold Record Room once it's been restored. Other guitars have been removed from the walls during the construction.
Once the construction is completed, Abroms said the display cases will be relocated to make it more difficult for them to be stolen.
Abroms said a reward would be paid to individuals who assisted police in recovering the guitar.
"The police were great," he said. "They responded so fast."
He said police recognized the individual in the photo from the security cameras.
"Thanks to tips from the public, a suspect was identified," said Florence Police Sgt. Ryan Kelly in a news release. "Detectives obtained warrants on James Stephen Suber Jr. Patrol Officers located Suber a short time later. Detectives interviewed Suber and recovered the stolen items."
Suber, 33, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, and first-degree theft of property, according to police.
He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $45,000 bond.
