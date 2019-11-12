Washington, D.C. — Guntersville native Kerry Knott is the new chief of staff for Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt.
Knott and his wife, Michelle Morgan Knott, live in Arlington, Virginia, with their three children — Sydney, Charlie and Austin. He graduated from Guntersville High School in 1978 and Auburn University in 1982.
“I am very excited to be bringing Kerry Knott onboard as our new chief of staff,” said Aderholt. “Kerry is extremely talented. His many years of service in both the public and private sectors give him a great wealth of information and the skills needed to oversee my office staff and achieve our legislative priorities.
"As a native of Guntersville, Alabama, I know Kerry will always make serving the people of the Fourth Congressional District the top priority in our office, everyday.”
“Congressman Aderholt has a great heart for our nation and for the state of Alabama,” said Knott. “It shows by his character, his integrity and in his effectiveness. It’s an honor to join his team and to help him accomplish his plans for our nation and for the Fourth District of Alabama.”
Knott most recently ran Knott Strategies, LLC , where he helped Ravi Zacharias International Ministries focus on D.C.-based ministry opportunities. He helped create “At The Table,” a new event series designed to bring influential people together across industries to address important cultural and policy issues.
His Capitol Hill experience is extensive, including serving from 1985 to 1998 as the chief of staff to former House Majority Leader Dick Armey, where he helped craft the 1994 “Contract with America,” which helped Republicans regain control of the House of Representatives for the first time in 40 years.
Knott replaces former Chief of Staff Brian Rell. Rell recently left to start a Washington office for the Birmingham law firm of Balch and Bingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.