FLORENCE — The colorful renderings of artist Guy Robinson will continue on display through today at the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts.
The exhibit of Robinson's oil paintings have been a colorful breath of fresh air, according to museum officials.
Entry to the exhibit is free.
Robinson, known for his use of color and interesting techniques, will be conducting an abstract painting workshop Saturday.
The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
