TUSCUMBIA — Tessa Morris and Carolyn McCann chatted Saturday like close family members, and there was a good reason for that.
"This is truly a family," Morris said, while looking out at the crowd that filled the Tuscumbia Roundhouse for the "Hail the Rail — Tuscumbia Railroad Day" celebration.
Her father, Marvin Kimbrough, was an engineer who worked 42 years for the railroad. She stood at a table filled with photos from his rail days, including one of his final run.
"Everybody knew everybody," added McCann, whose husband, father, two sons and grandson all worked for the railroad. "We would have chicken stews at the park."
The event, which is part of the city's bicentennial celebration, brought together railroad workers, retirees and family members, as well as the general public.
Attendees checked out memorabilia that family members brought to the event, and also took time to go through the Tuscumbia Railway Depot.
Chartered in 1830, Tuscumbia Railway was the first railway in Alabama and the first railroad west of the Appalachian Mountains.
Saturday's gathering had a family reunion feel.
"It brings you back," Paul Thompson said, while taking in the scene.
He said 15 members of the Thompson family have been affiliated with the railroad.
Retirees Doss Kennemer and Aubrey Smith reminisced about their combined 83 years of rail work.
"I was the last one to work at the old depot here in 1974," Smith said.
"I was the last freight agent in Florence," Kennemer added.
It seemed every time the two men turned around, someone was coming up to shake their hands or hug them.
"You get to see a lot of people we knew back then," Smith said.
When Kennemer noticed a photo of the old Pocahontas, Tennessee, depot, he chuckled and shared a memory from a cold, snowy day.
"I was at the Pocahontas depot one time when it was sleeting and snowing and I had no place to stay, so I went knocking on doors and a woman answered one and said, 'You can sleep in the front room, but I'm not gonna feed you,'" he said.
Many residents showed up just out of interest in the railroad, including 4-year-old Lincoln Goins.
"He loves trains," his grandmother, Debbie Goins, said while her grandson's eyes darted from one piece of memorabilia to another. "He had to come see."
Bridget Vines and Katrina Kelley had a display of Old Railroad Bridge photos from the 40-year career of their father, Sam P. Hall Jr.
That included a photo of the old bridge's drawbridge that now is in Hannibal, Missouri.
"He was the one who raised it," Vines said.
The sisters have fond memories of those days.
"He worked from midnight to 8 a.m. and he'd let us come stay with him on the bridge sometimes," Kelley said. "He'd get us out there and then he'd blow the horn."
She said there was a lot to his job.
"He'd have to take a grease gun and grease the cables so the bridge would go up and down smoothly," she said.
