TUSCUMBIA — Railroad families of the Shoals are the honorees for this year's Hail the Rail Celebration on July 13 at Tuscumbia Depot and Roundhouse.
Families are invited to display memorabilia on tables with setup at 9 a.m.
Tuscumbia's Railroad Day is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with tributes paid to the first railroad west of the Alleghenies of the Appalachian Mountains.
Chartered in Tuscumbia in 1830, the early railroad connected the town with its river port, Tuscumbia Landing, utilizing horse-drawn rail cars on the two-mile stretch.
Antique car owners are invited to set up antique cars in front of the depot from 9-11 a.m. as well.
Norfolk Southern will salute Tuscumbia's rail-rich history with its band, Lawmen, performing a free concert at 4 p.m. in the Roundhouse.
Railroad families being recognized are asked to register in advance by calling 256-389-1357 or by emailing tuscumbiadepot@comcast.net
Topics of railroad history will be discussed throughout the day by local historians.
Food vendors will be on site as well.
