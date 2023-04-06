TUSCUMBIA — If you weren’t able to get a ticket to this year’s Alabama Music Hall of Fame Induction show last month or simply weren’t able to attend, you will be able to see the show later this year in the comfort of your own home.
The show, held March 23, at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence, will he aired on Alabama Public Television sometime in the late summer.
“My understanding is that AMHOF hired someone to do the taping, as they have in the past, and they will be sending us the video to edit into highlights of the awards and performances,” said Mike McKenzie, the director of programming and public information for Alabama Public Television.
Alabama Music Hall of Fame Executive Director Sandra Burroughs said Sweet Tree Productions of Muscle Shoals provided the lights and sound, and shot video of the performances.
The Alabama Music Hall of Fame normally holds its induction ceremony every two years with entertainment from well-known artists, induction speeches and comments from inductees.
The induction banquet was last held in Florence in January 2020, a couple of months before live events were shut down due to COVID-19.
While the next event would have been held in 2022, Burroughs said the induction event was postponed until this year due to a second wave of the virus.
The 2023 class of inductees included songwriter/guitarist Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery, country singer Jeanne Pruett, country music songwriter Jim McBride, the vocal/comedy quartet Three on a String, educator/producer/conductor Henry Panion III and the Shoals pop duet LeBlanc & Carr, which includes singer/songwriter Lenny LeBlanc and the late Pete Carr.
Some inductees said they had as many as 40 guests coming to watch them be inducted.
There were also performances from LeBlanc, Three on a String, William Lee Golden and The Goldens, Chris Tompkins, Gary Nichols, Wade Hayes, Rhonda Vincent, Marissa Luna, Cadence Baker, Ruben Studdard and Audiostate 55.
Burroughs said, overall, it appeared the inductees were happy “and that is what counts.”
“I thought the night went very quickly and hopefully seemed smooth from the guests perspective,” she said.
“With every event, you have things you wished you had done better and then there are things that you will definitely change for the better next time.”
The hall of fame induction show is also a major fundraising event for the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
Burroughs said she is still waiting on some funds to come in, but hopes to have a clearer picture of what the 2023 event earned soon. She is also wanting on the bill from Sweet Tree Productions.
