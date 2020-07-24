CHEROKEE — Trenelia Hamm has a passion for Cherokee and believes as the District 1 Town Council representative she could be a bridge between various facets of the community and the governing body.
"There's more community involvement needed in every area of our town," she said. "I've seen it firsthand from my work with various groups, but now during this campaigning season I'm really seeing it."
Municipal elections are Aug. 25.
Hamm, 67, is retired from the Northwest Alabama Council Of Local Governments as ombudsman. She was also director of the Cherokee Senior Center for four years.
A native of Cherokee, Hamm said she moved away for college and came back to settle in Cherokee in 2003.
"I'd love to see us get some of our labor back instead of just being a bedroom community," she said. "I've certainly seen progress under Mayor Terry Cosby, but we need to keep that going and add to it.
To help increase the job market, Hamm said she wants to help develop some grant applications and work with NACOLG to get help to meet some of Cherokee's needs.
Hamm said she'd work to see projects come to fruition, such as the paved walking trail near the senior center.
"There's no shade and the playground equipment needs to be set up," she said. "These are doable things that just need attention."
With the senior center near to her heart, Hamm said she wants to see the community more involved with that program.
"I would certainly encourage people to offer their suggestions on how we can better support our seniors, and offer even more programming for them," she said.
Although the center has been closed for activity due to the pandemic, meals are still being delivered to program participants, she said.
Hamm said other issues have come into focus while she has been out campaigning, bringing to light issues that need attention such as the need for a town noise ordinance.
"If there's an ordinance on the books it isn't being enforced and we need that," she said.
Also, she said she's seen various properties with numerous animals penned in.
"There are properties with five or six dogs chained outside with no shade," she said. "These things need to be regulated. A leash law has been discussed but the question is, who polices that?"
She said she would also promote more support of the schools.
"Enrollment is down and the townspeople have to get involved to keep our schools viable," she said.
"And most of these things can be more easily accomplished when there's more harmony on the council between members and the mayor," Hamm said. "We need high standards in all our town's positions, and I'm certainly willing to work towards that."
