FLORENCE — If it's true that there's healing through music, then the 2020 W.C. Handy Music Festival may well be the conduit come July.
Amidst the COVID-19 crisis was a great deal of uncertainty concerning upcoming events that typically draw large crowds, including the highly anticipated annual Handy festival.
After a recent meeting between the Music Preservation Society Board of Directors and the festival's steering committee, the groups decided to move forward with the July 17-26 event.
Festival Chairwoman Tori Bailey said in a letter to event sponsors that the decision came only after a great deal of discussion and prayer.
"We do not know what the festival will look like this year, but we are determined to continue to honor the legacy of Mr. Handy and the music history of the Shoals," Bailey said.
While remaining sensitive to the effects of the pandemic, she said board members "believe in the power of music, and that after we have begun to regain some sense of normalcy we will have reason to celebrate having come through this time."
Participation fees for event coordinators, restaurants and sponsors will be reduced, officials said.
Board member Alison Stanfield said organizers are still in the early stages of planning, but any activities held will be carried out in compliance with any Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"There's a strong belief that there's a great need right now for normalcy and getting people outdoors," she said. "Music is a healer, the true universal language, so we believe we can have something, maybe using some virtual and Facebook Live events.
"Clearly large, crowded spaces will be avoided," Stanfield said. "We may have to ask people to make reservations in advance for some events. We just don't know yet exactly what it will look like."
Stanfield said as soon as event coordinators begin responding, "we'll get that information flowing to the public."
