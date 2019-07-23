This year's W.C. Handy Music Festival continues today with another full slate of events, including a downtown Tuscumbia parade that had been postponed from Saturday.
"We have nearly 300 events over the 11 days of the Handy festival," said Tori Bailey, chairwoman of the festival. "We are going full steam ahead."
Mother Nature threw some twists into Monday's events, including a rainy night that moved Rock 'n' Soul's traditional Mobile Plaza location in Florence to the Gattman Park Recreation Center in Muscle Shoals.
In addition, Saturday's Jazzin' It Up Parade that had been scheduled for 6 p.m. today in downtown Tuscumbia had to be rescheduled, organizers said. This is the first year of the parade.
Bailey said she has seen complaints on social media about the Tuscumbia parade replacing the tradition Courting the Blues Parade, but that is not accurate.
She said the traditional sponsors of the Courting the Blues Parade chose not to have it this year, but it will return next year with a new sponsor, Bower and Co.
"Jazzin It Up is not replacing Courting the Blues," Bailey said. "It was never intended to do that."
Bailey also is trying to get the word out that the annual Chillin' With The Cramer Center Block Party is from 4 to 8 p.m. today at 404 W. Tennessee St. The event inadvertently was listed as Monday.
As always, the festival's $15 T-shirts are popular items. Bailey said they have put in an order for additional shirts since some sizes have run out. Those should be in today or Wednesday.
Brochures are available at various locations, but some events are added after the brochures were printed. An updated events calendar is available online at wchandymusicfestival.com.
Created in 1982, the W.C. Handy Music Festival has been named an Alabama Top 20 Event and was listed on the Southeast Tourism Society's Top 20 Events for the months of July, August, September.
It is named for Florence native William Christopher "W.C." Handy, who is known as the "Father of the Blues."
Handy was born on Nov. 16, 1873, in west Florence. The W.C. Handy Birthplace, Museum and Library is at 620 West College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.