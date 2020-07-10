FLORENCE — This year's W.C. Handy Music Festival will be a slim version of the event that traditionally has brought a festive atmosphere to the Shoals.
Festival Chairwoman Tori Bailey said concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and its increasing number of cases caused officials to scale back the July 17-26 event.
"The W.C. Handy Music Festival regrets to announce that the majority of events will not take place this year," Bailey said Thursday.
She said it was a difficult decision, and organizers held off as long as they could, especially with the knowledge that the Shoals' biggest annual event could provide a needed reprieve during a difficult time.
"We do realize that music can be healing and soothing and is needed now more than ever before," Bailey said. "We wanted the festival to be an escape from the frustrations brought about by the pandemic and social unrest, but given the recommendations of the Alabama Department of Public Health and our own concerns for the safety and well-being of our festival attendees, we believe it is in the best interest of the public not to encourage or support events that cause people to gather."
Organizers worried about a lack of adherence to health recommendations, such as social distancing and wearing masks during the festival, and that played a role in their decision, Bailey said.
"As recently as a few weeks ago, we hoped that there would be a way to institute physical distancing and mask wearing, but we recognized that some individuals will make the choice not to adhere to those safety restrictions," she said.
"We have ordered masks with the Handy logo and do have those available for purchase, but no matter how strongly we feel about it, everyone will not choose to wear a mask."
Handy masks are available at the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Office for $5 each, and T-shirts are available for $15.
Bailey said some businesses and restaurants might decide to hold activities and consider them Handy events this year. She said that would be up to them.
"There is a misconception that the W.C. Handy Music Festival Steering Committee, or the Music Preservation Society Board of Directors, dictate every event that occurs during the festival," she said. "Instead, we do our best to help facilitate events.
"The performers are for the most part hired and are paid by the restaurants or businesses, and we assist in every way to make sure their events are successful. So, ultimately it is up to the event coordinator to decide whether or how to move forward."
Handy officials have not included a schedule on the event's website, wchandymusicfestival.com, but hope to update it soon, Bailey said.
She said she knows of some events that will occur.
"There are activities that will be presented virtually," Bailey said. "Microwave Dave will be able to guide children through the process of making musical instruments out of recycled materials online.
"We are still working on a drive-in concert where people will be able to remain in their cars and see the band and hear it through a FM receiver. That is not final.
"There is a boat-access only event being planned," she said. "We hope to present other events online and we'll make those announcements."
The Handy festival has taken place in the Shoals every year since 1982.
Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President and CEO Rob Carnegie said he understands the decision of the organizers.
"It certainly is disappointing for such a long-running festival that's been so near and dear to not only our residents but to visitors," Carnegie said. "But I understand that they're just moving forward with caution to the best of their ability to be able to have some festival happenings for this year."
