FLORENCE — One of the first virtual concerts on tap for the scaled-back Handy Music Festival is a musical to honor heroes.
The concert will pay tribute to essential workers, health care providers, first responders and all others that have continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual only concert will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
Stay home and watch the concert Live @ https://www.facebook.com/lifecoachcaseyeggleston, or at www.wchandymusicfestival.com, or at http://www.facebook.com/wfmcjams.
The concert features Anna Kate Warner, Deja King White, Sheriff Frank Williamson, Pastor Greg Corble, Common Ground and Brae Allen.
It is hosted by Life Coach Casey Eggleston of Shoals City.
