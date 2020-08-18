EDITOR'S NOTE: The deadline for submitting candidate announcements has passed. Today's announcements feature 3 candidates running in the Florence Municipal Elections. The final 4 announcements for candidates in the Sheffield (2), Muscle Shoals and Cherokee elections will be published in Wednesday's edition.)
FLORENCE — John Hargett believes one of the best ways a government can help the economy is by not interfering in it.
The accountant, Vietnam War veteran and retired Army Reserve member is running for mayor in the Aug. 25 city elections.
"My emphasis is going to be that no level of any government should be involved in economic development — or at least should not be involved in a manner where they're trying to generate it," Hargett said. "When you put the government in charge of it, they develop what they think should be developed."
He said he doesn't see a need for the Shoals Economic Development Authority. Hargett said when the government spends money on economic development, that is tax money that has been taken from the pockets of residents.
"You can't get economic development that way," Hargett said. "You need to redirect. Generally, bureaucrats are not as smart as the average taxpayer."
Hargett opposed the 1% city sales tax increase in 2019, which raised the tax rate in Florence to 9.5%, with 3.5% going to the city. He said that takes away money from consumers and residents, which means they have less money to put into the economy.
Hargett also is opposed to the agricultural center that is being built just east of the city limits.
"That ag center is going to be another boondoggle," he said. "They won't admit it for years."
Hargett, who often speaks for limited government at City Council and other public meetings, said when business owners have the desire to make their businesses work, they are doing better work for the economy than a government can do.
"The most powerful weapon in the world is a man's or woman's desire to serve their self-interest," he said. "To do that, they have to make other people happy. If they don't do that, they won't be around for very long.
"The free-market people would serve that self-interest, and that's what makes the world go around," Hargett said. "If we have limited government and unlimited free government, we could do it."
