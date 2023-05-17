TUSCUMBIA — The sons and grandsons of Harold V. Hughston said they're humbled by the family patriarch's recent induction into the Alabama Lawyers Hall of Fame.
Hughston was born in Tuscumbia in 1915 and died in 1981 at the age of 66.
He is the father of supernumerary Colbert County Circuit Judge Hal Hughston Jr., Tuscumbia attorney Jimmy Hughston, and the grandfather of attorney Jameson Hughston and Colbert County District Attorney Hal Hughston III.
"This is truly a tremendous honor and we are, obviously, very proud of him and pleased with this tribute," Hal Hughston Jr. said.
He was part of the 2022 induction class.
Hal Hughston Jr. said his father lived in Colbert County all his life except during his military service during World War II.
“Our Dad was a member of the Greatest Generation and a man devoted to his God, family, country, alma mater and profession," Hal Houston said. "He set an example of service to our family which we have worked to continue in law, politics, business and the church. "
He said his father's induction into the Lawyer’s Hall of Fame honors him and his memory greatly and is "such a wonderful tribute.”
"The Hughston family is humbled and most appreciative to the State Bar for recognizing him, and his legacy in such a grand fashion," Hal Hughston said.
Harold V. Hughston attended Florence State College before graduating from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1940. He passed the bar and began his legal career that same year, according to Reginald Hamner, a former executive director of the Alabama Bar Association, who gave Hughston's induction speech.
Hughston was Colbert County Solicitor in 1942 when he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served until being honorably discharged as a captain in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps in 1946.
When he returned to Tuscumbia, he resumed practice in the law firm of Smith, Hughston, and Tompkins.
He became judge of the Colbert County Law and Equity Court in 1947. From 1948 to 1955 he served as circuit judge of the 11th and 31st Judicial Circuits. These positions resulted in him being known as “Judge Hughston” throughout his distinguished professional career.
Hughston returned to private practice in 1955 with the firm of Kirk, Rather and Hughston and a successor firm of Hughston, Hughston, and Hughston up to the time of his death in 1981.
He decided to remain in private practice with his sons rather than accept a nomination to be a United States district judge in the Northern District of Alabama.
Jimmy Hughston said having their father in the hall of fame is a tremendous honor.
"It was a special, emotional day for our family as we were reminded of the significant impact dad had on so many lives during his lifetime," Hughston said. "Dad loved the Lord, his family, his community, the legal profession and the University of Alabama, and his life of unselfish service evidenced such. We have been blessed to continue his legal practice and service in the Shoals community for these many years."
The senior Hughston was president of the Colbert County Bar Association, bar commissioner for the 31st Judicial Circuit, and was serving as the 105th president of the Alabama State Bar at the time of his death. He was also a member of the Alabama Law Institute and the American Bar Association.
Outside of his legal career, Hughston served on and chaired the Tuscumbia School Board, was active in Kiwanis International, serving as district governor for Alabama. He was an elder and trustee at The First Presbyterian Church and served as the Tuscumbia city attorney and Colbert County attorney.
Hamner's induction speech can be read in its entirety on Hughston's entry in the Alabama Lawyer's Hall of Fame page on the Alabama Bar Association website.
According to the State Bar website, the Alabama Lawyers Hall of Fame was created in 2004. They only induct 3 to 5 persons each year.
Attorneys honored with membership include the late U.S. Senators Howell Heflin, Lister Hill and Hugo Black, who was also an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Jimmy Hughston said Heflin and his father are the only lawyers in the hall of fame from northwest Alabama, which makes the honor that much more special.
Hal Hughston Jr. served as circuit judge for 22 years and Jimmy Hughston has been practicing law since 1980. Hal Hughston III is the new Colbert County District Attorney, while Jameson Hughston has been in practice with his father since 2017, after working for the firm of Bradley, Arant in Huntsville.
"The induction of my grandfather into the hall of fame and learning more of his accomplishments and legacy was very special for me," Jameson Hughston said. "It is a blessing to be a member of the law practice he began and that has been continued by my father for over 80 years."
Hal Hughston III said he's happy to carry on his grandfather's legacy not only practicing law, but now serving as the county's district attorney. His grandfather served as solicitor, which was a precursor of the district attorney's office.
"It was amazing to see the legacy he left and the impact not just on my father and my uncle, but the impact he had on Colbert County," Hughston said.
The induction ceremony took place May 5 in Montgomery.
