FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama will replace the Harrison Fountain with a marble structure that will provide more permanence.
"It's supposed to be a lifelong product," said Evan Thornton, vice president for Business and Financial Affairs.
The board of trustees approved last week the planned restoration of the fountain at the Harrison Entrance of campus.
Part of the fountain collapsed on Dec. 18, and officials have since dismantled most of the structure in anticipation of restoration, which will be part of an overall revamping of the plaza.
A portion of the lowest of a series of three bowls had collapsed into the fountain and shattered.
University President Ken Kitts said the Harrison Fountain has become a popular staple of the university campus, and that has been evident by the response from students and the public in general since its collapse.
"After that took place, it became clear very quickly that the fountain is a beloved element of the beautiful and historic UNA campus and would need to be fully restored to its original design in order to honor the late Laura M. Harrison, who was integral to that process," Kitts said.
"The Harrison Fountain holds a special place in the hearts of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends."
University officials said bids will be sent out, but they anticipate the project will cost $967,000. That includes $220,000 for the replacement of the fountain and $747,000 for installation, hardscape, plumbing, and electrical work.
Funding for the project will come through a reimbursement from the Alabama Department of Risk Management insurance fund and private donor funds, officials said.
The fountain was made with limestone obtained from Florence, Italy, as a nod to the city's namesake. However, the limestone has caused issues since the fountain was built in 2002.
Michael Gautney, assistant vice president for Facilities Administration and Planning, said cracks had developed on the bowls, and the frequent freezing and thawing from temperature changes during cold-weather months aggravated issues.
In addition, since the fountain was elevated, wind chills factored into the problems.
The fountain was dedicated in October 2002. It is part of the Laura M. Harrison Plaza, which is the main entrance to the university.
The plaza and fountain were funded through a $600,000 endowment from Laura and Donald Harrison.
Laura Harrison, who graduated from then-Florence State Teachers College in 1955, died in 2018.
It has become a tradition for UNA students to dip a pencil into the fountain for luck on the first day of class.
