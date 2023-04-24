KILLEN — Heart of Alabama: Save, Rescue, Adopt (HASRA) is the recipient of a $20,000 grant from the national nonprofit group, Petco Love, in support of its lifesaving work for animals in northwest Alabama.
The Petco Love organization, in partnership with Petco and other organizations across the country, like HASRA helps find homes for pets.
HASRA Founder and President Debbie Rappuhn said Petco Love is one of her organization's founding supporters.
"It has provided us critical support since HASRA's inception," she said.
HASRA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the lives of homeless, neglected and/or abused animals in northwest Alabama and surrounding areas.
To date, the no-kill organization has saved over 12,500 lives and provided forever homes to animals who would have otherwise been euthanized, Rappuhn said.
"We simply could not do all the work that we do for homeless animals in our area without their help," she added. "Their generosity and commitment to animals is astounding."
Rappuhn said that from the inception of HASRA 13 years ago until now, Petco's foundation support has been instrumental in all phases of the organizations general operating costs.
"We get dogs that have been injured, abandoned and abused and through our donors we're able to get them life sustaining help," she said. "I believe Petco truly understands what we do for these animals and they've been so willing to help us all along because this is very costly work. This latest grant from them is so appreciated and it goes to cover a wide range of our operational costs."
Petco Love's local investments are part of their strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change alongside them.
Petco Love President Susanne Kogut said the recent launch of Petco Love Lost will be a gamechanger in its own rite.
"It's a national lost and found database that uses pet image technology to simplify the search for lost pets," she said.
The HASRA facility, located off U.S. 72 behind Arx Mortis, takes in dogs that would otherwise be obtained by animal control. The staff works to get the animals fostered and adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.