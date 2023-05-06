TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Board of Education has accepted the abrupt resignation of Hatton Elementary School Principal Nick Cottrell.
According to the minutes of a special called board meeting, Cottrell's resignation was effective Thursday.
"I can verify that Mr. Cottrell resigned (Thursday) morning and the board accepted his resignation at the meeting (Thursday evening)," Colbert County Superintendent of Education Chris Hand said.
Hand didn't offer a reason for Cottrell's resignation.
"I'm still completing my investigation, so I can't provide a comment about that in particular," Hand said.
Cottrell, who was escorted off the campus and placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, had been principal at Hatton Elementary since July 1, 2020, Hand said.
"The principal's job at Hatton Elementary has been posted," the superintendent said Friday.
Efforts to reach Cottrell on his cell phone and via text message Friday were unsuccessful.
Prior to working in the Colbert County School system, Cottrell had been employed in Danville, Muscle Shoals, and the Lauderdale County school systems.
According to his LinkedIn page, Cottrell attended Northwest Shoals Community College from 1998 to 2000, then received a B.S. in Elementary Education and Teaching from Athens State University. He received a Master's in Instructional Leadership from the University of North Alabama in 2008.
Cottrell was a teacher and coach at Danville High School from August 2003 to June 2010, then served as a teacher and coach at Lexington High School from July 2010 to July 2015, according to LinkedIn.
In 2013, he was named the head coach of Lexington's girls basketball team. Prior to that, he was a student teacher at Lexington in 2002-03.
In July 2015, Cottrell was hired as assistant principal at Muscle Shoals Middle School.
Board Member Ricky Saint said he could not comment on Cottrell's resignation.
