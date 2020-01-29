FLORENCE — Jon Hatton said he likes the direction the Lauderdale County School System is taking but work remains to be done, and he wants to continue leading that effort.
Hatton is seeking re-election to the superintendent's post in the county in the Republican Primary on March 3. He is completing his first four-year term.
"I am proud of the work we have done during the last three years," he said. "We have invested in our schools, increased measures of safety at each individual school, and ensured our tax dollars are benefiting our children. However, there is still important work to be done.”
Hatton said if he serves a second term, he would "continue to put our children first when making decisions and plans for the future," as well as set goals for the system's long-term future.
"Financial transparency and accountability are a must," he said. "Teacher training for new and additional curriculum programs is a top priority, along with continued expansion of career technical training and programs.”
Hatton said the system also is working on enhancing its facilities, including energy efficient upgrades such as repairs and replacements for roofs, installation of LED lighting, and upgrading and replacing heating and cooling systems and windows and doors.
Before becoming superintendent, Hatton had 24 years experience as a teacher or administrator at all grade levels from pre-kindergarten through 12th, he said.
He was Brooks Elementary School principal from 2005 until 2016.
