FLORENCE — Residents have the opportunity to drop off household hazardous waste Saturday at an event city officials hope to make an annual service.
Household Hazardous Waste Day is 8 a.m. to noon in the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum parking lot.
Rachel Koonce, media and outreach specialist for the city of Florence, said any Florence resident interested in participating can come to the parking lot with items.
Koonce said to come into the main parking lot entrance and be directed from there.
"They'll get signed in when they come," she said. "We'll have a line that will form. This is a drop-off only drive-thru."
Acceptable items include oil-based or latex paint and paint-related material, polishes and varnishes, turpentine, gasoline, motor oil, antifreeze, fuel additives, pesticides, herbicides, pool chemicals, household cleaners, aerosol cans, adhesives, mercury and batteries.
Items not accepted include commercial or industrial waste, 55-gallon drums of material, radioactive material, ammunition and explosives, medical waste and items from businesses.
"A lot of people have things stashed or their parents have something stashed; all those things hidden in your garage and you don't know what to do with," Koonce said. "The items are things that do not go in your garbage can, down the drain or in recycling."
She said a chemist will be on hand to check on the items.
Koonce said the city secured approximately $30,000 in sponsorships for the event.
"We hope to do it again in 2024 and are working on sponsors and funding," she said.
This is a Keep Florence Beautiful event, sponsored by the city, Tennessee Valley Authority, Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
