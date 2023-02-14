FLORENCE — Heritage Christian University announced this semester its highest enrollment of credit students in the school's 55-year history. HCU had a 13% increase from its previous record-breaking fall 2022 semester.
The 162 credit students this spring does not account for students who chose to audit classes. It does, however, include distance-learning students and 86 graduate students, which is also a record for the university.
In the spring of 2022, enrollment included136 credit students and 56 graduate students.
The current enrollment is a 74% increase over the spring 2020 semester.
Heritage Christian President Kirk Brothers said there have been nine consecutive semesters of student growth.
"This equates to 107% student growth since the fall of 2018," he said. "For us, these numbers aren't about records or making history, it is about the future. Each number represents one more person training to be a better minister for God, one more person who wants to be better equipped to spread the Gospel of Christ."
The Church of Christ-affiliated university offers bachelor and master degrees in biblical studies. It has always had a large international population.
Officials at the school say retention continues to improve due to greater online engagement.
Travis Harmon, vice president of Student Services and leader of the enrollment efforts, said the future is bright for the university.
"People refer to certain points in time as the good old day, but I think we are living in those days now at HCU," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.