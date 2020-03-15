FLORENCE — Marilyn Granville Davis recently asked for a show of hands from students at a local school who wear helmets while riding four-wheelers.
Virtually none came up.
That is the type of reality that drives Davis to spread awareness about traumatic brain injury.
"Every year, more than 1,300 Alabamians and 1.7 million Americans sustain a traumatic brain injury," Davis said.
She also is trying to spread the word about the Alabama Head Injury Foundation and the services it offers.
Davis is the northwest resource coordinator for the nonprofit agency, so the Shoals is part of her territory.
On Friday, as part of Brain Injury Awareness Month this month, she went to the Infants and Children's Wellness Clinic in Florence to set up a display in the waiting area with information on the foundation and brain injuries.
She also donated children's books on the topic.
During wellness checkups, the clinic gives children's books to their patients who are 6 months to 5 years old.
The foundation provides resource coordination services, such as connecting clients with vocational rehabilitation services, counseling in-home services, finding medical equipment and respite care, Davis said.
The foundation also provides support groups and a camp program, and serves as an advocate, she said.
"These services are at no cost to the clients or families," Davis said. "We receive referrals from a variety of sources, such as hospitals, rehab facilities, clients or families."
