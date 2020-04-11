SHEFFIELD — Physicians and administrators of Medical Associates of the Shoals showed their appreciation this week for the dedication and selflessness of their staff in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The red balloons were chosen as a sign of respect for employees, as well as all workers who are continuing to do their jobs.
Signs were posted at the building's entrance proclaiming, "Heroes Work Here."
Staff physician Brad McAnalley said the response among the three locations – Sheffield, Greenhill and Express Care Urgent Care – has been amazing cooperation and teamwork.
"The entire staff has worked together to make sure that our patients are cared for safely," McAnalley said.
"Many employees have taken on additional responsibilities and most have made changes to the way in which they accomplish daily tasks. They truly are heroes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.