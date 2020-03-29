Dr. Karen Landers said Friday she has found an effective way to talk to young people about the importance of following guidelines for avoiding spreading the disease.
Landers, area health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said during a press conference that everybody is susceptible to the disease. She is particularly concerned about elderly residents, and she has been sharing that concern when addressing the rest of the population.
"I tell them, 'You have the opportunity here to protect the older people who protected you,'" she said.
Landers said the health department provides updates on testing twice a day through its website, alabamapublichealth.gov.
As of 4:25 p.m. Saturday, the site listed 696 confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama.
Lauderdale's number of confirmed cases rose to 13; Colbert still has just one confirmed case; and Franklin County still has just three cases.
Tests conducted by the department immediately are recorded and tests from commercial labs are recorded within four hours, Landers said.
Saturday's afternoon's data revealed 4,755 individuals had been tested in Alabama.
Landers stressed the importance of preventative measures, such as social distancing and staying home when possible.
"This is respiratory-droplet spread virus," Landers said. "For blunting the curve, continue taking actions we've talked about."
The briefing included updates from the city of Florence, Lauderdale County and Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency.
Florence
Mayor Steve Holt said city officials are following Centers for Disease Control and public health guidelines, as well as directives from Gov. Kay Ivey.
In addition, uses of break rooms in city buildings are being minimized as much as possible, Holt said.
He said the utilities department offices are closed to the public. Anyone needing an appointment may call the office at 256-760-6512.
Likewise, the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services building is closed, but anyone wanting to make an appointment to come in and adopt may do so by calling 256-760-6676.
Police officers are driving patrol vehicles home so they can avoid entering the station unnecessarily, Holt said.
He said city officials are keeping an eye out for price gouging, and will report any instances of that to the Alabama Attorney General's Office.
Holt sent out a plea for social distancing.
"As children are out of school, we ask everyone, with all our hearts, to observe that 6-foot separation," Holt said. "I heard some people were out playing basketball the other day. Don't do that. We're also saying keep gatherings to less than 10 people."
The mayor said he is monitoring cities that are holding shelter-in-place regulations, but has not decided whether to recommend that for Florence.
Lauderdale County
Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said they are using common-sense approaches for all county departments. For example, sanitation workers are going straight to their trucks when they arrive at work, rather than congregating ahead of time.
Pettus said the Lauderdale County Courthouse is open, but business is being conducted in different ways, such as drive-thru service for car tags.
In addition, the commission is waiving the $2 mailing fee for county-related documents. People coming into the courthouse are let in one by one for each office.
"We're doing everything we can to keep employees safe, as well as the people of the county," Pettus said.
He also sent out a plea for the public to practice social distancing if they have to go out to stores.
"You don't have to get it off the shelf at the same time as someone else," Pettus said. "Stand back and take turns. This whole thing is teaching us patience."
Lauderdale EMA
EMA Director George Grabryan said anybody interested in volunteering in some way to assist during this emergency may do so through the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama. Call 256-766-4330 for information.
In addition, the United Way of Northwest Alabama has established the Northwest Alabama COVID-19 Emergency Fund, Grabryan said. That is designed to assist with needs that may arise due to the pandemic.
Jennifer McNulty, CEO of the local United Way, said the agency has fiduciary responsibility for the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, so it makes sense to do the same for anyone in need due to the pandemic.
"We are responsible stewards who can utilize 211 Information and Referral to connect those in need with assistance," McNulty said. "Our call volume has increased 300% from residents that are already feeling the economic impact of this, and we are working diligently to try and minimize the number of people that we are unable to help."
She asks the public to contribute to the fund, which provides assistance with rent and utilities, basic human needs, and services and food, as well as support for distressed nonprofit agencies and any other targeted area as assessed by the agency.
To contribute, call 256-366-9278, or for information or assistance dial 2-1-1, McNulty said.
