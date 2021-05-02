Local health officials say they're pleased with the continuing low numbers of COVID-19 inpatients in their hospitals, but they fear that could all change if more people don't get vaccinated.
top story
Health officials: Vaccinated people equal fewer hospitalizations
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Dr. Donald L. Johnson MD
- Michael Berman Vaughn, Sr.
- Brooks bus driver assists man who suffered stroke
- Woman, 2 children found dead inside partially submerged car
- Townsend, Pride to be tried as adults
- Thomas Edward Wallace, III
- Rogers High School principal Jamie Burks dies from COVID-19
- Sheriff: Deputy did not tase dog
- Donny Ray Amos
- Convicted Colbert County murderer denied parole
Images
Videos
Commented
- Police, court system deserve respect (1)
- The big lie was no lie at all (1)
- Muscle Shoals declares today, Paul Parker Day (1)
- Scouts put to the test during mock triage exercise (1)
- River Heritage Trail construction may finally become a reality (1)
- Muscle Shoals residents want animal control ordinance enforced (1)
- Nutrition store opens in downtown Florence (1)
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.