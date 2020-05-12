MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is resuming parole hearings starting May 19 with seven inmates convicted in Shoals cases among the 161 scheduled for this month, authorities said.
The hearings had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resumption of hearings will be closed to the public, said Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
"The hearings will be closed to public attendance, but crime victims and other interested parties can provide written statements to be considered by the board," Abbott said.
He said any victims, officials or representatives who receives a notice of an upcoming parole or pardon can write to the parole board and email a statement to victim.services@paroles.alabama.gov, or mail it to ATTN: Victim Services Unit, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd, Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117. Include the inmate's name and Alabama Institutional Serial number.
"These written submissions must be received by the board at least five business days before the scheduled hearing," Abbott said.
Others who want to express support or opposition to a pardon or parole may email their statement, with the inmate's name and institutional serial number, to notifications@paroles.alabama.gov, or mail it to ATTN: Board Operations Division, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd, Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117, he said.
Those also must be received at least five business days before the hearing, Abbott said.
"If someone is unable to submit a written statement, that person can contact the board by telephone at 334-242-8700 on or before the fifth business day proceeding the scheduled hearing," he said. "Those views will be summarized and added to the inmate's file for the board's review."
The inmates from local cases, date of their hearing, sentences and convictions, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections, include:
• Joshua Hamm, May 19. He has served 1 year, 3 months, 25 days of an 8-year, 1-month sentence on two convictions of possession of a controlled substance in Colbert and Franklin counties.
• Joel Glen White, May 20. He has served 7 years, 9 months, 7 days of a 20-year sentence on two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance in Lauderdale County.
• David Bryan Hodges, May 26. He has served 9 years, 7 months, 7 days of a 23-year sentence for third-degree burglary in Franklin County, and third-degree theft of property in Colbert County.
• Vennis Minoso Oates, May 26. He has served 4 years, 7 months, 4 days of a 15-year sentence for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in Colbert County.
• Fred Junior Johnson, May 27. He has served 3 years, 7 months, 17 days of a 15-year sentence for two counts of violation of sex offender registry laws in Colbert County.
• Corey Gerald McBrayer, May 28. He has served 3 years, 1 month, 7 days of a 9-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance in Colbert County.
• Calvin Leon Smith, May 28. He has served 3 years, 6 months, 9 days of a 12-year, 10-month sentence for third-degree burglary in Lauderdale County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.