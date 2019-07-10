The Shoals is included in a heat advisory for the second straight day today as searing temperatures and suffocating humidity are expected to drive the heat index to near 106 degrees.
The National Weather Service office in Huntsville issued the advisory, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m.
It will be the second straight day the heat index has topped 100.
"It's very possible we could see a similar situation into Thursday," said Ashley Ravenscraft, meteorologist for the weather service. "It's going to feel brutal. We're getting to that time of year when there's a lot of heat-related incidents."
Emergency management officials in Lauderdale and Colbert counties said they did not receive any heat-related calls Tuesday, but would not be surprised if they start receiving them as the heat wave continues.
"This is just day one," Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael D. Smith said Tuesday. "It's very dangerous."
Smith said it is important to be aware of the potential for heat-related illnesses.
"It does sneak up on you very quickly," he said. "When the humidity's up and it's just muggy out there, it's really hard to find that line you've crossed until you've gone too far."
Smith said it is important to stay hydrated, even if you don't feel thirsty, and limit the time spent outdoors. If possible, stay in the shade when outside.
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan recommends checking in on elderly residents and those who do not have air conditioning.
"A fan blowing around hot air isn't doing much," Grabryan said.
He said it is important to make sure outdoor pets have shade and plenty of water.
The weather service advisory stated the heat index will be around 106 degrees at the hottest point this afternoon. It hung near 105 degrees for much of Tuesday afternoon, according to weather service data.
The advisory states strenuous outdoor work should be reserved for early morning or evening hours only. And if you must be outside, be sure to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes.
The forecast today calls for the air temperature to reach near 93 degrees with calm wind. The low tonight will be in the mid-70s.
After today, highs will be near 90 and lows near 70 through the rest of the week. Rain chances are 30 percent today and 40 percent Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
"If we get rain, it could prevent temperatures from getting up so much, but confidence in that is low," Ravenscraft said. "It's summer, so you never know when storms may pop up."
