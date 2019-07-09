Northwest Alabama is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. today, with the heat index expected to reach in the 103-107-degree range this afternoon.
The advisory from the National Weather Service office in Huntsville recommends taking precautions if you are outdoors.
"When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening," it reads. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Absolutely do not leave children or pets unattended in vehicles."
Weather service meteorologist Ashley Ravenscraft said additional heat advisories are possible Wednesday and Thursday.
