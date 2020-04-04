Hand washing is an essential weapon in the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, so the public has spent a great deal of time doing that.
Dr. Karen Landers, area health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, urges everyone to avoid complacency, even if the hand-washing routine is becoming tiresome after weeks of doing so.
"As this thing goes on, we cannot relax our efforts," Landers said. "We cannot afford to let our guard down at all. And even when we are in a situation of improvement, this virus is not going to go away. We need to adopt these habits as just a normal part of behavior and hopefully we'll start to flatten the curve at some point."
She said she has been proud of the community's response to the call to keep hands washed.
"People for the most part are really working hard to comply with what they are asked to do, and also taking a really serious interest in doing what is best for themselves and their family."
Landers said in addition to washing fingers, it is important to wash the palm and back of your hands and scrub your fingernails.
"Soap and water are extremely important and will do what needs to be done," she said. "Hand sanitizer is more for being out, as well as people in situations in which they cannot get immediately to a sink.
"If you're washing at home with soap and water, you don't need to turn around and use sanitizer. Save that for people in situations when they have to use that or if you have to go out."
Landers said warm or hot water work best, but any temperature of water, combined with soap, works.
"Running water is what we need," she said.
