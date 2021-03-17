F210318 WEATHER
Buy Now

A vehicle passes Wednesday afternoon as much of McFarland Park is flooded in Florence. Much of north Alabama is under a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Thursday. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

The Shoals has avoided damage from severe storms thus far, but heavy rainfall has emergency officials concerned about flooding issues.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.