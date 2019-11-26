AAA-Alabama spokesman Clay Ingram knows full well what Thanksgiving week does to travel in the state.
A major holiday, Black Friday shoppers, Iron Bowl traffic and drivers traveling through the state all make for a busy time on Alabama's roads and highways, Ingram said.
"It's the typical stuff associated with Thanksgiving," he said.
AAA predicts a more than 2% increase in traffic this year statewide and nationwide, compared to Thanksgiving weekend 2018.
Ingram said that is a larger impact than the number makes it appear, considering Thanksgiving weekend travel amounts to some 50 million people.
"If you're talking about a 2% sale at the mall, that doesn't sound like very much," he said. "When you're talking about a 2% increase in almost 50 million people traveling, that's 1 million more people on the road. "
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor said the agency will increase enforcement from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday through midnight Sunday.
"We urge motorists to think before they drink this extended holiday and throughout the season," Taylor said. "Drinking and driving do not mix – ever."
He said alcohol was a contributing factor in 9.9% of trooper-investigated traffic crashes during the five-day Thanksgiving travel periods from 2014-2018. Troopers arrested an average of 38.6 people per year on drunk-driving charges during that holiday span.
Many local agencies also are increasing patrols. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said that not only applies to traffic but other aspects of protection.
"Between now and after New Year's are some of our busiest times of the year," Logan said. "We will have extra personnel for our heaviest traffic on streets and highways."
He said officers sometimes follow delivery drivers this time of year, as well, because the Christmas season is a prime time of year for thieves to make off with packages left on doorsteps.
"Our officers in plain clothes following UPS drivers have had success in catching people trying to snatch packages," Logan said. "I've met with some neighborhood watches. I tell them that if you work during the day and have a neighbor you can deliver to or have them watch for your package, do that."
The holiday season also tends to increase drivers' interests in fuel prices.
Ingram said the average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama is $2.27. It is $2.26 in Lauderdale County and $2.22 in Colbert County, according to updates on AAA's website.
"We haven't seen much change in the gas prices for almost two months," he said. "We've seen it bounce around a few cents here and there the last couple of months, but not much movement at all. I expect that to stay pretty much stable through Thanksgiving. That's pretty cheap. That's about 10 cents a gallon less than we were this time last year."
Still, Ingram recommends seeking the cheapest prices because that helps drive down the market.
"It also helps put downward pressure on gas prices," he said. "It's a smart thing to do. There's absolutely no reason to not price shop."
