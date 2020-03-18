Ivy Green
Buy Now

Ivy Green, Helen Keller's birthplace in Tuscumbia, will be closed through April 6. [FILE PHOTO]

 MATT MCKEAN

TUSCUMBIA — The homeplace of Helen Keller, Ivy Green, will close at the end of today as precautions amidst the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The home is the most heavily visited attraction in the Shoals. 

Director Sue Pilkilton said the tentative date for reopening is April 6.

lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.