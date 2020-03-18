TUSCUMBIA — The homeplace of Helen Keller, Ivy Green, will close at the end of today as precautions amidst the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The home is the most heavily visited attraction in the Shoals.
Director Sue Pilkilton said the tentative date for reopening is April 6.
