Daphne Garrett poses with Kayla Ward, who is costumed as Mr. Potato Head at Helen Keller Hospital where workers were served a free loaded potatoes at lunch and dinner in honor of National Hospital Week. [LISA SINGLETON-RICKMAN/TIMESDAILY]
Kayla Ward takes a breather from her Mr. Potato Head costume as co-worker Christy Perry looks on Tuesday afternoon during a loaded potato luncheon for Helen Keller Hospital workers in honor of National Hospital Week. [LISA SINGLETON-RICKMAN/TIMESDAILY]
SHEFFIELD — About 800 employees from both shifts at Helen Keller Hospital enjoyed Tuesday's "spudtacular" at lunchtime and at the dinner hour.
In honor of National Hospital Week, which is the week of Florence Nightingale's birthday on May 12, Alabama Hospice of the Shoals and Keller Homecare sponsored a loaded potato luncheon with music, bubble blowing machines and two dancing Mr. Potato Heads.
Hospital employee Christy Perry spent the lunch hours passing out potatoes in to-go containers for busy employees. She said some workers took a minute to enjoy the music and dance with the Mr. Potato Head characters.
"It's been so much fun seeing employees take this little break and enjoy themselves just a few minutes," Perry said. "It's a really fun little diversion and you couldn't help but smile. Plus, it's great food."
SoCo Barbeque of Scottsboro catered the event, held under the awning of the Working Fit area of the hospital.
Keller Hospital employee Kayla Ward, one of the two dressed as Mr. Potato Head, took a break from dancing, mingling and posing for photos to drink some water.
"It's pretty warm (in the costume) and I definitely feel like a baked potato," she said with a laugh.
