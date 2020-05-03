SHEFFIELD — The parking lots around the campus of Helen Keller Hospital started looking a lot different on Friday as they began filling with cars.
Likewise, there was a sight unfamiliar to recent memory inside some facilities, such as the pain center, sleep center and other specialty areas – people.
Phase one of the hospital's reopening began at 5 p.m. Thursday.
With a no-visitor policy in place since March 20, Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said that will continue until at least May 15, when Gov. Kay Ivey updates the state's COVID-19 crisis guidelines.
The exceptions to the 'no visitor' policy are for end-of-life and pediatrics cases.
Now open are an array of services including surgery, endoscopy, radiology and breast center as well as the pain and sleep centers.
Buchanan said services are sure to look different, due to all that's been learned in living and working through a pandemic.
"The waiting rooms will certainly look different as we'll no longer allow lots of people in those areas, but just a minimum while keeping other family members posted by phone," he said.
Even though the 'no visitor' policy was put into place March 20, Buchanan said hospital personnel was already taking temperatures of those entering the hospital.
"We caught several with a fever who had no idea and opted not to come in without argument," he said.
"In health care we've always strived to be hospitable and accommodating to our guests. We realized we're letting hundreds of people in daily to see our sickest patients and didn't know what was going on, health wise, with that visitor. We're rethinking all these things and entry to the hospital will, at the very least, look different, even after all this is over."
For one thing, there will be additional signage at each entrance to encourage people to consider their status before coming in, he said.
In the meantime, Buchanan said the hospital is easing back into performing its elective procedures and surgeries that have been on hold.
He stressed the importance of continued vigilance in protecting against COVID-19 but added that other health issues shouldn't go ignored for fear of seeking medical treatment in times of a pandemic.
"We're seeing delayed care in leaps and bounds, many sick people who should have come to us earlier," Buchanan said. "We have processes in place to protect people coming into the ER and we don't want people to wait too late to get treatment.
"We're not out of the woods yet with COVID-19 but we don't want people to delay in seeking help. We're encouraging the community to not let up on staying in. Separate and sanitize as much as humanly possible and we'll get through this."
