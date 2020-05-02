SHEFFIELD — Helen Keller Hospital has entered phase one of its reopening after a month-long shutdown of elective services.
Hospital administrator Kyle Buchanan said the hospital, under the guidance of state health officials, reopened just after 5 p.m. Thursday. The services that reopened included surgery, endoscopy, pain center, radiology, breast center and sleep center.
Waiting room procedures will be different as well with limited numbers of family members being allowed in those areas, Buchanan said.
Gov. Kay Ivey's order still requires visitor restrictions but will be revisited on May 15, Buchanan said.
The exception to that guideline with less restrictions is for patients who are nearing end of life and pediatrics cases.
"We were ready to get back open and restart these services but many things have changed, and many things won't go back to how they were done previously," he said. "We've learned a great deal the past couple of months."
