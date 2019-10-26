SHEFFIELD — Helen Keller's newly renovated emergency department includes upgrades and expansion.
The hospital held an open house Friday whereby the facility was showcased to the public.
The renovation expanded the capacity from 17 treatment rooms to 22.
There is an upgraded triage area and flow for improved patient reception.
There are two new triage rooms and six fast track rooms with new equipment including a new cardiac monitoring system. Fast track rooms also now have nurse call buttons, televisions and new computers.
In addition, there is a new 'results waiting' area, a new pysche room and a linen/supply area.
Emergency Department Director Tamela Chaney said the department is now not only more efficient, but more accommodating to patients and hospital personnel.
"We really have a much more efficient system in place now and the benefits to our patients are tremendous," Chaney said.
The renovation has integrated lobby space into a combined ER/second hospital entrance.
Hospital officials say the department now has the capacity to accommodate more than 50,000 visits per year.
