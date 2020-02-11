The Help Center Food Pantry is expanding hours of operation.
Beginning Feb. 22, the center will be open the fourth Saturday of each month from 8:30-11 a.m. This is for qualifying low-income families in need of food and who are unable to visit during weekday hours of 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Bring a photo ID, proof of current address (mail, driver's license, etc.), Social Security numbers and birth dates of all household members.
The center is at 621 S. Court St., Florence, corner of Veterans Drive and Court Street.
