FLORENCE — Beginning Saturday, the Help Center Food Pantry will be open every fourth Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon to provide food for area families in need, drive through style.
On Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, the Help Center allows one family member to shop for children's clothing. Masks must be worn.
The Help Center is located at 621 S. Court St. at the corner of Veterans Drive.
